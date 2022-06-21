Gasoline prices in Slovenia jumped to record high after the government’s May decree to cap retail prices expired.

THe gasoline prices soared on Tuesday after the Slovenian government decree to cap retail prices expired on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the price for 95-octane petrol on highways reached 1.94 euros per litre, up from the previous record of 1.78 euros on May 10. The price of diesel reached 2.28 euros per litre, up from the previous record of 1.92 euros on May 10.

In response, the government decided on Tuesday to cap the prices outside highways to 1.755 euros per litre of 95-octane petrol and 1.848 euros per litre of diesel, while fuel prices on highways are determined by gasoline traders.

Curbing the rising fuel prices is one of the hardest immediate tasks of the Centre-Left government led by Prime Minister Robert Golob, who took office earlier this month.

Rising fuel prices pushed Slovenia’s year-on-year inflation to 8.7 per cent in May, the highest in over 20 years.

