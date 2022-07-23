Authorities on Saturday opened gates of twin reservoirs on the outskirts of Hyderabad due to huge inflows following heavy rains since Friday.

Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to let out flood water into Musi river, which flows through the city.

According to officials, water level in Osman Sagar stood at 1,786.65 feet against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1790 feet.

Following heavy rains in its catchment area, the reservoir is getting inflow of 2,000 cusecs. The Board has opened two gates to release 1,248 cusecs.

Himayat Sagar’s current water level is 1760.50 feet against FTL of 1763.50 feet. The reservoir is receiving inflows of 500 cusecs. The officials have opened two gates to release 330 cusecs.

People living in areas along Musi river have been cautioned to remain alert as the two reservoirs are likely to get more inflows.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission said Musi river is flowing in extreme flood situation at Anantharam in Nalgonda district. The water level reached 230.5 meters.

Heavy rains in and around Hyderabad have led to a rise in the water level of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city. The current water level in the lake is 513.70 meters against FTL of 513.41 meters.

Due to incessant rains, the lake is receiving massive inflows through Kukatpally drain. The excess water is flowing out through the outer channel.

This is the second time this month that the gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have been opened and Hussain Sagar has filled to the brim.

