Gateshead Diamong League meeting cancelled due to COVID-19

London, July 23 (IANS) British Athletics announced on Thursday that the Diamond League meeting, due to be held in Gateshead on September 12, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with sad news that we announce that the proposed Müller Grand Prix Gateshead due to take place this September, has now been officially cancelled,” a joint statement from Gateshead Council and British Athletics said.

“The government measures brought in earlier this year due to COVID-19 have ultimately prevented the progress of the much-needed upgrade of the facilities at the Gateshead International Stadium. Time has ultimately defeated us to ensure that international athletes can not only compete in a safe manner but can also compete to their full potential using world class facilities.

“We will continue to work together to achieve our ambition of returning international athletics back to Gateshead next year,” it added.

Diamond League meetings in London, Rabat, Zurich, Paris and Eugene have already been cancelled following the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the world.

–IANS

