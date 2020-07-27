Gathering at Tripura MLA’s residence defy Covid norms, probe launched

Agartala, July 28 (IANS) Tripura police have launched a probe after gathering of people at the residence of BJP MLA and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, allegedly flouted restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

West Tripura District Police Chief Manik Lal Das said that they have received the information about the Sunday’s aleged gathering at the MLA’s residence here.

“An inquiry is now in progress to decide about the further course of action,” Das told the media.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the District Magistrates of all eight districts of Tripura have promulgated the night curfew from 9 pm with effect from July 11 and the state government has enforced the total lockdown for three days from Monday.

The state government in compliance with the central government orders also prohibited the social, political and religious gatherings in the state up to July 31. While reacting on the issue BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that law would take its own course.

He said : “We have heard the matter. The government would take action according to the law. The party would also explore the matter. If what is reported in the media is true, proper action would be taken against him.”

Barman, a former IT Minister and a sitting legislator, however, denied the allegation.

“This is totally false. A section of social media are making the false campaign against me. The number of people at Sunday’s gathering was about 20, including the four security personnel of the MLA hostel. The gathering was organised for all members of the MLAs’ hostel. No outsider was present,” Barman told the media.

Barman, had elected to the state assembly several times on Congress tickets and had joined the BJP along with six MLAs in 2017, and he become Health and Family Welfare, Information Technology and Science and Technology Minister after the saffron party led alliance government came to power in Tripura in March 2018 giving a humiliating defeat to the Communist Party of India-Marxist led Left Front.

Barman was sacked from the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in May last year.

–IANS

