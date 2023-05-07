The Secunderabad division of South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to construct a new Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) at the Gadchandur station.

This terminal will come up entirely on railway land at the station located in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The tender has been awarded for the railway station at the cost of Rs 15.2 crore to Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, SCR said on Sunday.

The GCT policy has been introduced by the Indian Railways to boost investment from industry in development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos.

These terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation by Railways with enhanced facilities providing safe and secure transportation.

Under this policy, apart from new sidings, the under-construction and existing private sidings/terminals can also migrate to convert as GCT.

The scope of the construction of GCT involves laying of additional line, concreting of surface, electronic in motion weigh bridge, provision of Hamali rest room, covered shed, approach road, water supply arrangements, installation of computerised working i.e., Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) and Track Management System (TMS), electrification of additional line, high mast lighting etc.

The period of contract is 35 years and the maintenance of GCT will be done by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, Chandrapur, for the said period.

No terminal charges will be levied on cargo for which GCT himself is the consignor and/or consignee. Maintenance and operations of assets like track, signal and telecom, over-head equipment and staff costs will be borne by the Railways.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, has congratulated Secunderabad Division officials for materialising the proposal for construction of GCT at Gadchandur station.

He also said that the cement companies located around Gadchandur and Chandrapur area will be most beneficial with this move as the transportation by Railways will be safer, easier and the most comfortable option.

