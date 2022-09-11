Comedian Gaurav Dubey has been part of several comedy shows and now the actor is seen playing the character of Kapil Sharma’s mother-in-law Roopmati.

Talking about his role, he reveals: “I feel lucky to be a part of the show. I have been enjoying myself a lot, especially because I am experiencing the company of some great people, whether it be Kapil sir or even the whole creative team. I feel proud that I got the chance to be in the show. I have a feeling that I will learn a lot from my stint in the show. I am playing the character of Roopa, Kapil sir’s mother-in-law and I have a very distinct UP-Bihar accent although my personality is very calm.”

The latest season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ included many new comedians and a new theme. The host has lost his memory and he cannot recognise his wife Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti). To bring his memory back, his father-in-law, Sunder Das, mother-in-law, Roopmati (Gaurav Dubey) and brother-in-law, Goli (Satinder Soni) have moved into his house.

Dubey adds how his character is different from what he had played before: “Previously I have played loud and energetic characters, this character is very subtle in behaviour and very sweet in nature. The character has been sketched brilliantly by the team. Till now, our gags have been fun and entertaining. It’s subtle and cute. Along with being Bindu’s mother, Roopa’s character has a husband, and a son Goli; their camaraderie is great; making for an interesting watch.”

The ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ fame reveals his mother’s dreams to see him on Kapil’s show.

“It was my mother’s dream for me to be a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and today I am here. Kapil sir is amazing, he teaches me like a Guru and treats me and all other artists with loads of love. Archana (Puran Singh) ma’am, of course, is very lovable, I am very happy and feel privileged that I am sharing the stage with such greats of the TV industry like Kapil sir, Kiku sir, and Sumona ma’am. I am feeling very lucky,” he wraps up.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220911-175403