The President on Monday appointed Gaurav Dwivedi, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prasar Bharti.

The appointment came after due recommendation by the Selection Committee. Dwivedi will be the CEO for a period of five years from his assumption of charge.

“The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made there under as amended from time to time,” said an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday.

Dwivedi has worked in various capacities in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He is currently posted as CEO of MyGov under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

