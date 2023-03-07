New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) Gaurav Gupta Couture opened its Mumbai flagship, located in the art district of Kala Ghoda. This experiential retail space is based on the concept of ‘Shunya’. Imagined as a world of voids, the space has been designed to carry haute couture, demi couture, luxury pret pieces along with menswear collections from the brand. Spread across three floors, covering an expanse of 5500 sq. ft., the geometric intersections reshape themselves with the colour of light and material evoking the brand’s surrealistic aesthetic.

“For our new Mumbai flagship, my brother, Saurabh, and I worked closely with artist, architect, Vishal K Dhar who understood our brand aesthetic from the very first meeting. After many brainstorming sessions through the course of a year to build a space for culturalists who are keen to undergo a limitless experience, we have brought alive a world which is still at its core but infinite in form,” said the designer.

An interlude of concave and convex surfaces spirals between zero and infinity – providing a surrealistic backdrop to showcase our couture collections. The store also consists of a dedicated museum – like space which will exclusively house the atelier expressions from the brand for couture clients.

To celebrate the launch of the store, the team partnered with Mercedes and Grey Goose to curate a special “Shunya” experience for guests.

