Gauri Khan captures Suhana’s first day at NYU

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media.

She took to Instagram stories and posted a video in which Suhana can be seen climbing the stairs of the film school at the university.

Sporting a white top and blue denims, Suhana flaunts her college girl look by teaming it up with a black bag.

“A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU,” Gauri captioned the video. However, she deleted it later.

Earlier this year, Suhana completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.–IANS

sim/vnc