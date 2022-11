New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANSlife) Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with leading interior expert and designer Gauri Khan to launch her brand Gauri Khan Designs, exclusively available on the platform. With this launch, consumers can now shop Khan’s favourite designs on the platform to elevate their homes and office spaces.

Founded in 2013, the brand was born from Gauri Khan’s long-standing passion for designing spaces and aims to become a one-stop destination for everything interior.

Speaking about this partnership, Interior designer and Producer, Gauri Khan said, “I am elated to share that Gauri Khan Designs has found a new home at Tata CLiQ Luxury. At Gauri Khan Designs, we are constantly innovating and curating designs and products that will appeal to the consumer’s sense of evolving aesthetics.

“Tata CLiQ Luxury is India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform that offers an engaging and elevated online shopping experience for customers. Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are constantly focused on offering the best of luxury products and brands across categories to consumers. Our existing home category on the platform includes a wide range of products, from decor to serve ware and more. As we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, we are thrilled to exclusively launch Gauri Khan Designs on our platform.

“A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics. We are delighted to offer our discerning customers across the country an opportunity to shop from a thoughtfully curated selection of products across a wide assortment of soft furnishings and accessories to artistically transform their spaces.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221110-141003