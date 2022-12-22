ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gauri Khan gives a sneak peak into KJo’s revamped house

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, has redesigned director-producer Karan Johar’s Mumbai house. Taking her followers inside KJo’s revamped home, Gauri posted a short video of the interiors on her Instagram recently.

The video starts off with KJo and Gauri sitting on blue and white couches, a centre table is placed in front of them with a lamp below the round and wired table. A huge potted plant stood between the couches near an open window.

The house also has a wall with the word ‘Johar’ written on it. A narrow cabinet with plants and a lamp was also seen in the clip. It’s safe to say that KJo’s house looks quite similar to the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’ – a chat show begun and hosted by him.

Karan can be heard saying in the video: “Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can’t wait to move in.”

Captioning the video, Gauri wrote: “One of my most cherished projects, this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour – @karanjohar”.

