ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gauri Khan reveals one habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her

NewsWire
0
0

Gauri Khan has said that her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan is always seeing off the guests to their car when they are having a party in their house.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7, Gauri, who will be seen gracing the show after 17 years, will be joined with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car.

Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her.

“He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!,” vented Gauri Khan.

‘Koffee with Karan’ airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

20220919-115404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Maar Khayegaa’ teaser gives glimpse of wild and fun side of...

    Salman Khan: Great that this season of Bigg Boss will have...

    Sonu Sood says the ‘biggest charity’ today is to give jobs

    Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in legal...