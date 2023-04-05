ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gauri Pradhan, Indraneil Sengupta to lead ‘A Winter Tale At Shimla’

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress Gauri Pradhan and ‘1920’ fame Indraneil Sengupta will be seen playing the lead roles in Yogesh Verma’s debut film ‘A Winter Tale At Shimla’, which is a romantic drama and the actors shared their experience of being part of the film.

The film also stars Deepraj Rana, Rituraj Singh, Niharica Chouksey, Angad Ohri, Eshita Shah, Karamveer Choudhary, Manu Malik, among others. Set at the backdrop of Shimla, it is a story of two strangers who meet and fall in love with each other.

Gauri said: “It is a rare piece of art, a beautiful narration of a romantic story. It’s been a while since I have done a film, I am happy to be associated with this project. It is Yogesh Verma ji’s directorial debut and he has aced it.”

The director said that his project is, “driven by personal passion, is sensibly crafted for engaging a wide audience of young and old, and presented with the best cinematic values and entertaining elements.”

He has tried to blend both traditional and modern approaches towards relationships. Indraneil also added that he enjoyed shooting for the film in the beautiful picturesque location.

“I had a great time while shooting for the film, it is rare that we come across a film which amalgamates both old world charm with modern insights, Yogesh Verma ji has beautifully integrated both worlds.”

The film is set to release in theatres on May 12.

