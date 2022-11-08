SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Gaurika, Sneha, Ridhima start among favourites in 14th Leg of Women’s WPGT

Gaurika Bishnoi, fresh from her Top-10 finish at the Women’s Indian Open, will also be looking for a second straight win on the domestic Tour at the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

A total of 33 players, including six amateurs, will tee up at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Gaurika’s main opposition is likely to come Sneha Singh, Ridhima Dilawari, Hitaashee Bakshi, Seher Atwal and Neha Tripathi among others. Sneha is still looking for her first win as a professional, even though she has in the past won as an amateur on the WPGT.

The amateurs to watch out for will include Vidhtari Urs, who has been doing very well and Ceerat Kang, who is coming of gaining a lot of experience by playing the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championships in Pattaya, Thailand. The field also includes Ceerat’s sister, Heena Kang.

Among the top pros who will be missing because they are playing on the LET are Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor, while Pranavi Urs is off to the United States for the LPGA Qualifying School. Pranavi is also the current leader on the WPGT Order of Merit.

The event will miss both the defending champion, amateur Avani Prashanth and the runner-up Amandeep Drall, who is playing on the Ladies European Tour this week.

