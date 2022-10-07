BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gautam Adani announces investments worth Rs 65,000 crore in Raj (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday made a big announcement of opening a medical college and hospital each in two districts of Rajasthan and a cricket stadium in Udaipur with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore.

Participating in the Invest Rajasthan summit here, Gautam Adani said, “Today I am very happy to attend the summit. We have announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore. Simultaneously, while talking to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, we have got approval for two proposals. Two medical colleges will be opened in Rajasthan. In the districts where there are no medical colleges, it has been agreed that we can contribute by opening medical colleges along with civil hospitals. We also discussed with CM Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi about building a cricket stadium in Udaipur. On behalf of Adani Foundation and Adani Group, we will provide full cooperation to build the stadium.”

Both CM Gehlot and Gautam Adani arrived for the media interaction in the same e-vehicle. While Gehlot sat next to the e-rickshaw driver, Adani, Torrent Group Chairman Sudhir Mehta and Speaker C.P. Joshi sat came in the rear seat.

After Adani and Mehta, Rajasthan Cricket Association President Vaibhav Gehlot interacted with the media. Gehlot himself did not say anything.

20221007-215204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam’s lemons to hit UK market

    IndianOil helps strengthen India’s vaccination drive

    Morgan Stanley revises India’s GDP growth to 7.2% in FY23

    India’s merchandise exports to touch $400 bn mark in FY22: Goyal