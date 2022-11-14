Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, has come forward to fund the operation of a 4-year-old kid with a heart ailment.

“Manushree will be fine very soon. Have asked @adanifoundation to get in touch with her family and ensure that the family gets all possible help that it needs to get Manushree back to school playing with her friends,” Adani said in a tweet.

Manushree, who lives in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, has a hole in her heart.

For her treatment, the doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow had given an estimate of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Due to the low income of the family members, they could not afford the cost of the operation and funding was sought through social media.

