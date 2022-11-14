BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gautam Adani comes forward to fund surgery of toddler with heart ailment

NewsWire
0
0

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, has come forward to fund the operation of a 4-year-old kid with a heart ailment.

“Manushree will be fine very soon. Have asked @adanifoundation to get in touch with her family and ensure that the family gets all possible help that it needs to get Manushree back to school playing with her friends,” Adani said in a tweet.

Manushree, who lives in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, has a hole in her heart.

For her treatment, the doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow had given an estimate of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Due to the low income of the family members, they could not afford the cost of the operation and funding was sought through social media.

20221114-185802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Feb YoY merchandise exports slips but trade deficit widens (Roundup)

    UP to host 37th IATO convention in December

    Equity indices in red, metal stocks fall

    RBI Governor stresses fintech’s role as a force multiplier