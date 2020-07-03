Female desire takes centrestage in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, says actor Gautam Gulati

Actor Gautam Gulati, who currently awaits the release of the upcoming “Virgin Bhanupriya”, says the film is a new concept where female desire will take centrestage.

“The trailer gave me early jitters when I saw it for the first time. It’s a completely new concept where female desire will take centrestage. I play a boy next door and my character’s entry in Bhanupriya’s life will completely shake the plot of the film,” Gautam said.

Gautam Gulati plays boy-next-door in the film

“Virgin Bhanupriya” stars Urvashi Rautela, and also features Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

“It’s a mix of comedy and drama, and it is even more fun when watched with friends,” said Gautam on the trailer release of ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’.”

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi is a collegegoing conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and, a soothsayer predicts, it won’t happen ever in her life. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The film, which bypasses the big screen and opens directly on OTT, will release on July 16.

The Ajay Lohan directorial is presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.