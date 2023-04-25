ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gautam Gulati on ‘Roadies 19’: Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role

NewsWire
0
7

Film and TV actor Gautam Gulati talked about being a gang leader along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty on the show ‘Roadies season 19’. Gulati called it a big responsibility and said he is ready to take it on with full force.

Gautam started his acting career in 2008 with the TV show ‘Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki’, later acted in ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’, ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, and participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’. He was also seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’.

As now he is all set to be seen as a gang leader on ‘Roadies 19’, he talked about being part of the show and said that this is an opportunity for which he considers himself fortunate and takes it as a huge task, which he has to perform with perfection.

He said: “Being a gang leader on ‘Roadies’ is more than just a role. It’s a responsibility, and I’m ready to take it on with full force. My journey was not easy but I made my own path. I aim to inspire my team members and lead them to victory.”

‘Roadies 19’ will be airing on MTV.

20230425-141006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Producer Naga Vamsi divulges details on NTR-Trivikram Srinivas’ next venture

    Shweta Tripathi: As an artiste your instinct is very important

    Tabu and Ali Fazal to shoot in Canada for ‘Khufiya’

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Salman wishes Kat a happy married life with...