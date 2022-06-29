Actor Gautam Nain, who was previously seen as Rishi in the popular TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is set to feature in upcoming music video ‘Jazbaat’.

He says: “I’m excited about my upcoming music video titled ‘Jazbaat’. I have acted and directed the complete music video. We completed the shooting last year in Delhi, India before I came to Indonesia. My audience will enjoy the music, looking forward for their love and support. It will be releasing on June 30.”

Gautam who has acted in TV shows like ‘Chandra Nandini’ and ‘Waaris’, enjoys taking up acting challenges.

He adds: “I enjoy shooting for music video. As an actor its always challenging to act in a project that combines singing, dance and drama altogether in the performance. Shooting in such videos are always as learning experience as doing acting acting workshops. It gives you a complete space to highlight your performance doing action, romance and emotional scenes. At times it push you out of your comfort zone. I enjoy taking up such challenges.”

Earlier, Gautam had also acted in a music video ‘Raat’ sung by Jimmy Kaul.

