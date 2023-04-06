ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy set to become parents; say, ‘Our family is growing’

TV stars Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are set to embrace parenthood after enjoying their married life for almost five years.

The actors shared their happiness with their fans through an animated video that showed their journey from being in a relationship to getting married and finally now welcoming a new member of the family.

The couple wrote in the caption: “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!”

After their post, Rohit Purohit, Gauahar Khan, Maanvi Gagroo, Niyati Fatnani, and many of their industry friends congratulated the couple.

Gautam and Pankhuri got married on February 5, 2018.

On the work front, Pankhuri is known for being part of TV shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, among others. On the other hand, Gautam worked in ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Lucky’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’, and many more.



