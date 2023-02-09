Former ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta along with Neha Rana are gearing up for their show ‘Junooniyatt’. Gautam says going on board with a music-based tale of love was a no-brainer for him.

Set to be seen in the role of Jordan, Gautam says, “Stepping aboard Junooniyatt, a music-based tale of love was a no-brainer for me. I’m still reeling from the love that I received for my stint in Bigg Boss 16 and I hope to give some of it back by bringing alive the character of Jordan for them in this new show.”

The actor has been learning vocals and instruments to get into the skin of his character and that says that it has been a novel experience for him.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, ‘Junooniyatt’ will premiere on February 13 on Colors.

The show traces the soul-stirring journey of emotions and passion of three distinct individuals, Elahi (played by Neha Rana), Jahaan (played by Ankit Gupta) and Jordan (played by Gautam Singh Vig). While Elahi and Jahaan are immersed in the magic of love and musical notes, Jordan is consumed by the intent to dominate the world of music.

Excited to be essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit says, “My look reflects the persona of someone who lives for music, and I’m thrilled that it received so much love from the audience. I’m positive that Junooniyatt will win the hearts of the viewers, who will see me in the avatar of an introvert obsessed with music.”

Neha, who plays Elahi, said her character in ‘Junooniyatt’ is “gifted with incredible talent for music, but she still feels incomplete and craves her mother’s presence. What she and I have in common is that we both look for solace in music. The strength that she gets from it, is her junooniyatt.”

Producer Sargun Mehta says, “Junooniyatt is a relationship drama that chronicles the lives of three aspiring artists, who have their own reasons for pursuing music. Set in the beautiful locales of Tricity – Chandigarh, which is home to great musicians, the show depicts a one-of-a-kind love triangle. Viewers are going to enjoy watching love and drama in this vibrant new-age story.”

Adding further, co-producer Ravie Dubey says, “The three characters have a love for music, but their personalities are starkly different.”

‘Junooniyatt’ revolves around Elahi, an affable girl and a classically trained singer, Jahaan, a music-loving recluse with trust issues and Jordan, a talented rapper, who is engulfed by music. The three musical aspirants enroll in a music college and a singing competition on the horizon stirs their individual ambitions.

While Elahi’s dream is to reunite with her mother who abandoned her when she was a child, Jahaan wants to fight against the injustice meted out to his family.

On the other hand, 24-year-old Jordan is a flamboyant and spoilt brat who has a point to prove to his father. While love brews between Elahi and Jahaan, Jordan plots away to separate the two for his cynical desire to trump everyone in music and have Elahi by his side.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “Junooniyatt is a spellbinding tale of three ambitious singers Elahi, Jordan and Jahaan, who follow their dreams while love beckons. With our long-standing partnership with Dreamiyata Entertainment, we have presented some popular shows that have captured the hearts and minds of our viewers.”

