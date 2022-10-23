Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar jumped in delight at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after Virat Kohli led India to a nail-biting 4-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The 73-year-old, who is part of the ICC commentary team, was standing near the boundary alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Kris Srikanth, and as R Ashwin hit the winning runs, Gavaskar jumped and clapped continuously in jubilation.

Irfan shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: “What scenes here at the MCG. Even the great sunny ji couldn’t stop dancing. Virat you are the real king indiaaaaa. indiaaaaaaaaaa.”

Virat Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls to power India to an incredible victory over Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans.

