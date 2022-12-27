INDIA

Gave opportunity to both experience and youth in MCD leadership polls: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday announced the party’s candidates for the leadership elections of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, saying that they had given an opportunity to both experience and youth.

“We will fight this election with a special policy and will work for the success of our candidates,” he said.

Sachdeva has said that they have chosen an experienced woman leader of Vaish community, Rekha Gupta, who has been a corporator from 2007 to 2017 for the post of Mayor. He said that she has held various positions in the party organisation, and at present, is Vice President of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

For the post of Deputy Mayor, the BJP has nominated first time councillor Kamal Bagdi, who hails from the Scheduled Caste, and has over than a decade of experience of working in the BJP’s youth wing.

For Standing Committee members, the BJP has chosen Kamaljeet Sehrawat, as well as youths Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra.

Sehrawat was a councillor from 2017-22 and during that time, was also Mayor and Leader of the House. She also has a long stint in the Delhi BJP and as President of Mahila Morcha in 2015, she came into headlines by presenting a set of bangles to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the New Delhi railway station, he said.

20221227-233804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi: CBI files fresh FIR against suspended judge, husband

    National Games: Boxers Lovlina, Jaismine, Hussamuddin off to winning starts

    KJo shares his embarrassment at being left out of weddings

    Your FIFA World Cup Checklist