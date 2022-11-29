SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Gavi and Hernandez minor injury doubts for Spain as Koke looks to Japan match

Spain have two minor injury worries ahead of their World Cup Group E match against Japan on Thursday, with midfielders Gavi and Rodrigo Hernandez both currently working on their own.

Gavi spent the second day after Spain’s 1-1 draw against Germany, which has put them on the verge of qualifying for the last 16, working on a static bicycle after suffering a knock on his right tibia on Sunday night, while Hernandez also worked in the gym.

Both players are expected to be available to face Japan, where a draw would be enough to see Spain into the last 16, although the Spanish need a win to ensure they qualify as group leaders, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, midfielder Koke insisted Spain would go flat out for a win in the game.

“Our strategy is to go out and try to win. You always look at your own qualification, but we have to respect our rivals,” he said.

“We haven’t talked about strategy, but our idea of keeping possession is always the same: it is one of our strengths and we will live or die with that idea. Japan are a well-organized side and they look to break with energy and pace. In Spain we all know Take Kubo, but their strength is in their team,” added Koke.

