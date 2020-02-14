Gawda to be given acclimatisation time before SAI trials

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Srinivasan Gawda, a Kambala jockey from Moodabidri in Karnataka will be given time to acclimatise before his trials begin after he set a new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport of the state’s coastal region, the SAI said on Sunday.

According to a Sports Authority of India statement, Srinivasan Gawda will be reaching SAI’s Bengaluru centre on Monday and will be give a day or two of rest and acclimatisation before his trial takes place.

The 28-year-old construction worker took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145 metres at the Kambala at Aikala village, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru.

Gawda took just 9.55 seconds to run a distance of 100 metres and netizens were quick to point out that he was faster that eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. Bolt currently holds the world record in the 100-metre race at 9.58 seconds in 2009.

