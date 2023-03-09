A day after three persons of a family lost their lives and two others injured in a blast in Bihar’s Gaya, the Indian Army on Thursday held that there was no firing practice session in Deuri-Dumri range in the district on the day in question.

In a statement, the army clarified that there was no mortar firing practice in Deuri-Dumri range in Gaya on the day of Holi, and it will cooperate with the investigating agencies. It has also expressed deep condolences to the family members of those who lost their loved ones in the Wednesday accident.

The villagers of Guler Bind claimed that there was firing practice in the Deuri-Dumri range and one shell fell in the adjoining village and exploded. Due to the explosion, three persons lost their lives and two others were seriously injured in this incident.

As per the army statement, whenever a firing session was to be held in the range, the local range officer takes prior permission from the district administration and alerts the villagers residing in the surroundings of the range. As there was no firing practice scheduled on March 8, the local army official did not take permission from the district administration.

The statement further said that there is a suspicion of blind mortar shells were accumulated at the place for trading and termed it a wrong and dangerous practice. There is also a possibility that a mortar shell fell earlier and was found by anyone leading to an explosion on March 8, it added.

The villagers have shown the round circle pit having the size of mortar shell but if a mortar shell explodes, it does not leave such a signature on the soil, it said.

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, the army has expressed deep sorrow and condolences to the family members of the victims and said that it is ready to help the district administration as well as the villagers.

