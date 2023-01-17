INDIA

Gaya man booked dragging his pet from a bike

Police in Bihar’s Gaya filed an FIR against a man found dragging his pet dog for one km from his motorbike on Tuesday.

The shocking incident was witnessed in Gandhi Maidan area of Gaya where a person came with his pet dog. As it was not running with him, he tied its chain to his bike and dragged it for one km.

The incident was spotted by a car occupant, who made a video of animal cruelty, and also intervened to save the dog, which had sustained several injuries and was bleeding.

Following the incident, the video was uploaded on social media.

“We have taken the cognizance of the video uploaded on social media. During the investigation, the incident was found true. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the animal cruelty act against that person. The efforts are on to nab the accused soon,” SSP, Gaya, Ashish Bharti, said.

20230117-194604

