Gaya police looking for Chinese woman suspected to be a spy

Police in Bihar’s Gaya are looking for a Chinese woman suspected to be a spy and had also been illegally residing in various parts of the country, including Bodh Gaya.

Confirming the development, Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur said: “We have been receiving inputs about a Chinese woman living in Bodh Gaya but there are no records of her in any External Affairs departments. Keeping this in view, we have alerted the authorities to look for her. She has not been located yet. We are not denying that she is not a Chinese spy.”

Gaya police also prepared a sketch of the Chinese woman on the basis of a description provided by the owner of the house in Bodh Gaya where she had been residing.

Local intelligence officials have claimed that she stayed for the maximum time in Bodh Gaya probably to keep an eye on Kaal Chakra Puja and the activities of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama who spends at least one month annually in the town.

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja.

In the wake of the development, the authorities have enhanced his security.

20221229-120802

