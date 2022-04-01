ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Gayatri Bharadwaj joins Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ have announced details regarding the female leads in the movie.

With Nupur Sanon already on board for this upcoming pan-India movie, the makers roped in Gayatri Bhawadwaj to play another important role in the movie.

The makers shared the update via their official handles on social media websites. Welcoming Gayatri on board, the producers wrote, “Welcome to massive hunt”.

The producers have locked April 2 for the formal muhurat launch of this highly-anticipated movie. Ravi Teja will be seen in a titular role in this movie, which is billed to be a story based on real-life incidents.

‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ will revolve around a notorious place in Andhra Pradesh called ‘Stuart Puram’. ‘Pushpa’ writer Srikanth Vissa is roped in to pen the dialogues in Vamsee’s directorial.

Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts who produced the critically acclaimed and commercial blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files’, is producing ‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’. Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the film.

‘Tiger Nageswar Rao’ will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

