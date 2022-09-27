SPORTSCRICKET

Gayle storm arrives, to be in action for Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket

NewsWire
0
1

In a major boost to Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, the explosive batter Chris Gayle will be available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will also be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

The Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Irfan Pathan-led LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

20220927-154201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    There has been conversation around the fact that we need to...

    IND v WI: There’s not a lot we need to change,...

    Our spinners don’t turn ball, they control lengths: Morgan

    ‘Stay calm,’ Collingwood to England fielders after dropping six catches