Gaza militants shoot down Israeli drone: Report

Gaza, Nov 4 (IANS) Militants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have shot down a drone that belongs to the Israeli army, Palestinian security sources said here.

A “Quadcopter” drone that belongs to the Israeli army was shot down in the airspace of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, sources told the Hamas-run Satellite Television Channel of al-Aqsa that airs from Gaza.

The TV station didn’t give any more details but quoted the sources as saying that militants opened fire and shot down the drone and then confiscated it, Xinhua reported.

A 27-year-old Palestinian was killed early on Saturday and two others wounded in intensive Israeli warplanes air strikes on military facilities and posts that belong to the Islamic Hamas movement’s armed wing and the Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip military facilities came shortly after militants launched a barrage of rockets from the coastal enclave into southern Israel. No injuries were reported, according to the Israeli media.

–IANS

vin