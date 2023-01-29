ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gazal Sood joins cast of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’

NewsWire
0
0

“Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma” actress Gazal Sood has joined the cast of “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan”.

The actress stepped into the shoes of Aashna Kishore to play the role of Daroga Happu Singh’s (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh’s (Kamna Pathak) eldest daughter.

Hailing from Ludhiana, Gazal has been part of some popular television shows and web series before and is excited to portray a happy-go-lucky girl who struggles to speak fluent English.

Gazal said: “I am thrilled to be a part of the show, which is also my family’s favourite. I have enjoyed watching Kat’s character, and I could not be happier to play the character myself. The way she struggles to speak English always leaves me in splits. Comedy is one of my favourite genres, as it offers true entertainment that puts smiles on viewers’ faces.”

“Having watched the show before, I have always admired the way the characters and the show portray comedy so effortlessly. I have started shooting and feel lucky to be surrounded by talented actors like Himani Shivpuri, Yogesh Tripathi, Kamna Pathak, and others. I hope people love my portrayal of the character, which has already gained so much popularity among viewers.”

“Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” airs on &TV.

20230129-165604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Heropanti 2’ release date announced on Tiger Shroff’s birthday

    Akshay Kumar signs up to play lawyer for Dharma Productions’ biopic

    Urvashi Rautela thanks fans as ‘Doob gaye’ video crosses 33 million...

    Actor Taraka Ratna faints during Lokesh’s padyatra