Gazan worker dies in rocket attack aimed at Israel

A Palestinian worker who was injured in a rocket attack succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, Israeli media reported.

The worker was from Gaza and had a permit to work in an Israeli village adjacent to the border. He was injured on Saturday afternoon in the southern Negev desert, together with another Palestinian worker from Gaza and an Israeli man, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service on Saturday.

It is reportedly the second death in Israel after a woman was killed in the Israeli city of Rehovot on Thursday since the latest round of tension, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militant organisation have been engaged in a round of violence in recent days that has included scores of Israeli airstrikes and rocket attacks by the militants.

Speaking at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli Army chief Herzi Halevi warned that “the army is prepared to continue striking in a precise and increasing manner, as we have done over the last few days”.

20230514-053803

