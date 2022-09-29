Highlighting India’s potential to become the biggest tourism destination with the combined effort of private players and the government, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the GDP growth cannot happen if the hospitality sector will not grow.

While inagurating the 5th Hoteliers Conclave here, the tourism minister indicated that the new National Tourism Policy, expected to be rolled out in time before the next Parliament session, will address various issues presently faced by the hospitality and tourism sector in India.

“The government is presently in the process of incorporating feedback from the industry and a few ministries before it finalises the New Tourism Policy,” said Reddy.

Seeking greater collaboration and cohesion between the government and private players, the tourism minister called on hoteliers to partner with the Archaeological Society of India to help improve more than 3,500 monuments across the country.

“The expectations of the Indian hospitality space are rising rapidly, mirroring the growth in the quality of international tourism. This also reflects the growth of the Indian tourism industry, which is twice that of the global tourism industry. The upcoming G20 meet in India will be a key factor in aiding recovery for the Indian hospitality industry,” said Arvind Singh, Tourism Secretary. He said that the government has identified 55 unique locations for key G20 meetings on tourism, finance, labour, etc.

HAI President and Managing Director & IHCL CEO, Puneet Chhatwal said that the tourism industry is going through not just an evolution but a revolution.

“Collaboration between government and private players will encourage investments in the sector and create millions of incremental jobs. We are moving from the era of over service to good service. The pandemic put everything under a magnifying glass and now with rationalisation taking place and the adoption of new technology, the world is rethinking tourism. Now the focus is on inclusive growth which is sustainable and climate resilient,” he pointed out while speaking on the occasion.

The conclave also discussed the challenges faced during the pandemic. The panel sessions encapsulated pertinent discussions about ways to revitalise and evolve concepts to present new opportunities and enhance business in the post-pandemic scenario.

