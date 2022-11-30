India’s GDP growth halved to 6.3 per cent in September quarter of current fiscal from 13.5 per cent growth recorded in June quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The drastic fall in GDP growth in July-September period was mainly due to moderating of a favourable base effect.

The GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Reserve Bank of India bulletin had projected that GDP growth would be estimated at 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

