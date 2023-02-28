BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GDP growth slides to 4.4% in December quarter of 2022-23

India’s economic growth fell, for the second consecutive quarter, to 4.4 per cent in October-December period of the current financial year, owing to weak demand and high inflation, as per data released by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry on Tuesday.

The GDP growth was 6.3 per cent in the September-quarter of 2022-23. The second quarter growth itself was almost half of 13.2 per cent growth seen in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had suggested a growth rate of 4.4 per cent for the last quarter of 2022-23, however that projection was based on the annual GDP projection of 6.8 per cent by the central bank.

The first advance estimate of the GDP, released last month, had suggested a 7 per cent growth for 2022-23.

According to the second advance estimate released on Tuesday, the 7 per cent growth for the current fiscal has been retained.

