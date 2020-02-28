GE Steam inks power infra deal with CPRI

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) GE Steam Power India on Tuesday announced $ 32 million deal for the supply of two 2500 MVA short circuit generator systems with Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Bengaluru.

The scope of the project includes the supply, installation, commissioning and testing of two sets of 2500 MVA short circuit generators with super excitation, driving and auxiliary systems, ready for parallel operation in synchronisation with their existing 2500 MVA generator to yield short circuit powers of 2500 MVA, 5000 MVA and 7500MVA respectively.

The generator will be manufactured at GE factory in Sanand, Gujarat. The project is envisaged to be operational by 2022.

In order to meet the growing demand of the infrastructure development in the field of research and testing activities of power sector (generation, transmission and distribution), CPRI is at the forefront of developing indigenous capabilities to enhance high power testing in India.

The addition of the 2 x 2500 MVA Short Circuit Generators to the existing one in HPL, Bengaluru, will upgrade the capacity of the high-power lab to 7500 MVA making it the highest capacity short circuit capacity laboratory in India.

This project is an initiative by Ministry of Power to grow the High-Power Laboratory in India, creating an opportunity for the country to become a global hub for short circuit testing of electrical equipment under the flagship Make in India program.

