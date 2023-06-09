The recently released song ‘Geejaga Hakki’ from Coke Studio Bharat, which is about truth and justice, draws inspiration from various retellings of Raja Harishchandra’s story, including the 1965 film ‘Satya Harishchandra’.

It weaves a narrative around the legendary tale of Raja Harishchandra, the embodiment of truth and justice with elements of Yakshagana folk art form.

For the song Sanjith Hegde, Charan Raj, and Prassanna Hegde’ have joined forces transcending the boundaries of traditional and contemporary music.

Expressing his excitement on his collaboration with Coke Studio Bharat Sanjith Hegde shared: “‘Geejaga Hakki’ is a very special song as it borrows from the folk style of Yakshagana and depicts a very special story. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase the power of music in narrating stories that reverberate with audiences across generations.”

Every track from Coke Studio Bharat appeals to the mindset of the younger generation, on the one hand helping them connect with their roots, and on the other hand coupling it with sounds, notes, and musical genres that are familiar to them.

Prasannakumar Hegde, the Yakshagana singer mentioned: “It has been an incredible experience working on Geejaga Hakki with Coke Studio Bharat. Through our musical collaboration, we hope to pay tribute to this timeless story and encourage reflection on the importance of upholding our morals in a world that constantly puts them to the test.”

The song is available to stream on YouTube.

