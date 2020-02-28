Gehlot announces compensation for Bundi accident victims

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday visited Kota to extend his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their relatives after a bus fell into the Mez river in Bundi recently, and said that Kota divisional commissioner is probing the issue and a detailed report shall be submitted within seven days.

“Based on the reports, our government shall take action so that such incidents are not repeated,” said Gehlot, adding that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the deceased persons’ families as announced in the House on Friday by state minister Shanti Dhariwal, while the injured will be given Rs 40,000 each.

He added that the government shall extend all help to the children who have lost their parents.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Dhariwal, who on Friday made several announcements regarding the well-being of the grief-stricken families.

Dhariwal said the children of the deceased will be given scholarships under the Palanhar scheme besides free access to college and hostel facilities.

The families of the deceased will also get the benefit of the social security schemes like old age and widow pension, he said.

A bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Mej river on Kota-Dausa highway in Bundi on Wednesday, killing 24 people.

