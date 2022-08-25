Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of the state.

Before reaching Kota, the Chief Minister surveyed the affected areas in Bundi. In Kota, Gehlot discussed the situation with state ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Parsadi Lal at the airport. The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of Kota and met the flood victims living in the shelter homes.

After the survey, Gehlot said: “I have now seen the condition in Bundi and Kota districts. There is water everywhere. Many villages have been submerged by water. Despite this, the administration has done a good job and rescued people on time. While there has been no casualty, a lot of damage has been caused to crops. Many houses have collapsed.”

However, due to bad weather, Gehlot was not able to visit Jhalawar as per schedule.

20220825-235002