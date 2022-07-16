Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday raised his concern on the exorbitant fees of lawyers of Supreme Court and High Courts, and said that many judges announce their verdict looking at the face value.

He said this while addressing the national conference of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) held in the Rajasthan capital in which Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana was also present.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seconded Gehlot and said: “Those who are rich, get good lawyers by giving money. Today, there are many lawyers in the Supreme Court whom the common man cannot afford.”

The national conference of NALSA was held in Jaipur on Saturday in which the issue of the expensive fees of lawyers of Supreme Court and High Court was discussed.

Gehlot and Rijiju in one voice expressed concern over the costly fees of lawyers.

In the presence of the CJI and judges of the High Courts across the country present at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) on Saturday, Gehlot targetted the lawyers over the hefty fees.

He said: “The poor man cannot go to the Supreme Court today. Who can fix this? It is beyond comprehension.”

Gehlot said that there needs to be a limit on fees.

“Rs 1 crore, 80 lakh, 50 lakh… don’t know what is happening in the country. I had raised this point once. Think about this situation as well. Make a committee. There must be some way,” the senior Congress leader said.

“If the judges also give their verdict after seeing the face value, then what will the man do? If such a special person fields a lawyer, then the judge will be impressed. If this is the case then you also have to understand this. We all have a duty to protect the constitution,” Gehlot said.

Kiren Rijiju said: “If a lawyer charges Rs 10 to 15 lakh for hearing in each case, then from where will the common man get it. No court should be meant for influential people only. This is a matter of concern for us. I believe that the door of justice should always be open to all equally.”

20220716-213603