INDIA

Gehlot flays killing of Rajasthan’s bank manager in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday strongly criticised the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, who was working as a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the central government to ensure security of residents of Kashmir.

“The killing of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,” he said in his tweet.

Taking the central government on his radar, Gehlot said, “The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” he added.

Vijay Kumar was shot dead by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, in the second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days.

The terrorists entered the Areh branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank and shot Kumar who was rendering his duties as the bank manager. He breathed his last on the way to a hospital.

A resident of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, Kumar had recently joined his posting in Kulgam.

20220602-150040

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Will not touch this’, SC junks Maha govt’s plea seeking SIT...

    Consult state before fixing priorities for vaccination: Punjab CM

    Post Covid, Kerala Tourism to launch an aggressive campaign

    55 held for liquor ban violation in Patna