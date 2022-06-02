Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday strongly criticised the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, who was working as a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the central government to ensure security of residents of Kashmir.

“The killing of Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,” he said in his tweet.

Taking the central government on his radar, Gehlot said, “The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” he added.

Vijay Kumar was shot dead by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday, in the second targeted attack on Hindus in the Valley in three days.

The terrorists entered the Areh branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank and shot Kumar who was rendering his duties as the bank manager. He breathed his last on the way to a hospital.

A resident of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, Kumar had recently joined his posting in Kulgam.

20220602-150040