‘Gehlot govt like BJP’s 40% commission sarkar in Karnataka’, says Raj minister

Rajasthan Sainik Welfare Minister Rajendra Gudha on Monday attacked his own government by saying that it was performing like the “BJP’s 40 per cent commission sarkar in Karnataka”.

He said the corruption in Rajasthan government was beyond the 40 per cent rate.

“The alignment of our Rajasthan government has gone wrong. No file moves forward without money,” said the minister.

Gudha also taunted state Urban Development & Housing (UDH) Minister Shanti Dhariwal, and said, “Bharat Singh is writing letter after letter to CM Gehlot and has not been coming to the Assembly for three years. Dhariwal and Bhaya are doing corruption,” he alleged.

He also took a dig at former CM Vasundhara Raje and Gehlot’s alleged nexus and said, “Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot are hand in gloves

“The Chief Minister and the former Chief Minister also get corona at the same time,” he alleged.

“Our government has broken all records of corruption. Sachin Pilot is our leader, whatever decision you take, we will accept it. The decision of 2023 will be decided by the public.”

