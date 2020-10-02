Gehlot govt presents report card, draws praise from Maken

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Friday presented a report card of the works done by it in the last 21 months, something which the Congress had promised to do in its election manifesto released ahead of the Assembly polls in December 2018.

This report card was presented by the ministers of the state government, in the absence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress’ state in-charge Ajay Maken said that the Rajasthan government should be congratulated for converting the party manifesto into a policy document, saying, “There can be no better way for a government to strengthen democracy.”

In the feedback, it was revealed that 50 per cent of the works of all the ministers were done in the last 21 months.

Maken said the completion of 252 out of 501 projects in 21 months needs to be praised.

“This government has done fantastic work. Even amid the Covid-19 crisis, the state government is doing brilliant work,” Maken said.

Those present on the occasion included several ministers from Gehlot’s cabinet and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

–IANS

arc/arm