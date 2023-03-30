INDIA

Gehlot govt proved weak in punishing Jaipur blasts accused: CP Joshi

Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi claimed on Thursday that weak lobbying was done by the state government in the Jaipur serial bomb blasts case.

Joshi’s remark came after the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted all the four men who were sentenced to death in 2019 for the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Jaipur that killed 71 people and injured 185 others.

The court also upheld the acquittal of a fifth accused besides accepting the plea of one of the accused stating that he was a minor.

“The entire case puts the government under suspicion for gross negligence. The acquittals show the insensitivity of the government in this whole matter. Seventy-one innocent lives were lost in the bomb blasts while hundreds of people were left. The government should punish the accused by strong lobbying in the Supreme Court and justice should be done to the victims.

“Going by the activities of the state government in the last four years, it is clear that it is doing appeasement politics on religious grounds, be it the case of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur or the Karauli riots.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also holds the home portfolio, yet the common man of Rajasthan is yearning for justice. If the state government does not show seriousness even in punishing the accused in heinous crimes like the Jaipur blasts, what will happen to the rest of the cases?”

