INDIA

Gehlot govt to unfurl saffron flags on temples on May 25

NewsWire
0
0

The Gehlot government seems to be going all out to cash in on the Hindutva card ahead of the Assembly election, and has plans to build temple corridors in the coming days and unfurl saffron flags on all temples on the forthcoming Pushya Nakshatra on May 25.

The state government has plans to unfurl saffron dhwajas (flags) on all Devasthan temples which count to 593 on the forthcoming Pushya Nakshatra.

Also, the state government will be taking around 40,000 senior citizens for the ‘tirth yatra’ which is just double the number of what it was earlier, said state Devasthan minister Shakuntala Rawat.

The places where they will be taken include Rameshwaram, Pashupati Nath in Nepal.

In fact, grand temple corridors will be built like Khatushyamji and Kaila Devi temple to ensure devotees don’t face problems while offering prayers, she added.

Answering an IANS query if the state government is taking the Hindutva card in wake of ensuing polls, she said, “Our government has been religiously holding such events since the formation of our government. We have organised Hanuman Chalisa paath in different temples and have also organised Akhand Ramayana in different temples on Ram Navami. We have organised the Sahastradhara programme during Shrawan month too.

“The state government is also organising Devdarshan Yatras which started from January 28 in Jaipur, in April we went to Udaipur. The aim is to connect devotees to different temples which are unknown. These devotees have been visiting famous temples but we also would like to promote other temples of the state,” she added.

“In fact, we introduced Pashupati Temple in Nepal in the list of temples for Varishtha Nagrik Teerth Yatra, made arrangements for free halt of devotees in dharamshalas being run by devsthan department and its temple records have been digitised,” she added.

“A total of 593 temples coming under the Devasthan department will also be renovated and remuneration to priests in these temples have been increased to Rs 5,000 per month from Rs 3,000,” she added.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Gehlot government is being accused of being anti-Hindu by the opposition.

20230519-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man who jumped off 8th floor of Kolkata hospital dies (Ld)

    UP to develop one wetland in every district

    UN agencies appeal for funds to help avert possible famine in...

    Even after 30 years, nothing concrete done for the Pandits: Rahul...