Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday inaugurated inflation relief camps launched by the state government to give benefits of government schemes to the common people.

In this camp set up at Mahapura in Sanganer tehsil of Jaipur, Pushpa Devi Prajapat was made the first beneficiary by giving LPG cylinder. On Monday, such camps were set up at 1799 places across the state, whose number will be increased to 2700 in the next few days.

After inaugurating the inflation relief camps, Gehlot said, “Inflation is hitting very fast. That’s why we have made gas cylinders cheaper under Ujjwala Yojana, because these are the people who are still not able to buy cylinders. We want that the Government of India should also come forward to provide relief from inflation.”

Meanwhile, the BJP lashed out at the government for the inflation relief camps started by the Gehlot government. Taking a dig, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the inflation relief camp of the government to give benefits of government schemes to the common man after four years.

“After four years, the Gehlot government has now woken up from ‘Kumbhakarni’ sleep. In the report of Transparency International, 67 per cent people in Rajasthan have to pay bribe in exchange for work. RPSC has been tarnished. The government is working to distribute the Chief Minister’s Guarantee Card again by organising inflation relief camps. It has not been able to make budgetary announcements till now. The government is now trying to politicise the relief camps.”

“Everyone from sarpanch to tehsildar and patwari to ministerial staff is on strike. The government made written agreements with them, but did not implement them. Now, when lakhs of employees will be on strike, the dearness relief camp of the government will be just a show-off,” Rathore said.

Raising questions on the process of inflation relief camp, Rathore said that first get the registration done, then come to collect the card. Farmers, disabled, consumers will have to stand in queue for hours first, then register their names and after that they will give a certificate of relief. What kind of dearness relief camps are these, he questioned?

