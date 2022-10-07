BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gehlot invites Vedanta to set up semiconductor chip industry in Raj

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday invited Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal to set up a semiconductor chip industry in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister, during the ‘Invest Rajasthan’ Summit, told Agarwal, “You are always worried about Rajasthan. If there is a fight between Maharashtra and Gujarat for the semiconductor industry worth Rs one lakh crore, then you should set up a semiconductor chip industry in Rajasthan.”

Agarwal, meanwhile, said that the discussion about Rajasthan can be heard in Canada as well. “In Canada, mines can be operated for only six months. Because of the snowfall, the mines have to be closed for six months. At the same time, in Rajasthan, the mines are operational all the time, so there are more possibilities here,” he added.

