After the conclusion of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Yatra in which he questioned his own state government over the issue of corruption and paper leak, Gehlot camp has now questioned him over his silence on the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

Posters put up on Thursday showed pictures of Sachin Pilot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the question “why are you silent on the Sanjeevani scam, Pilot ji, the public demands an answer”.

The poster carries photographs and names of three members of the Jodhpur District Congress Committee — District Organisation General Secretary Kush Gehlot, Secretary District Congress Committee Lalit Kumar Gehlot and District Spokesperson Bhakar Ram Vishnoi.

Vishnoi said that the dispute has been going on in the government for about one and a half years, after Sachin Pilot went to Manesar.

“Exposing corruption and demanding investigation is good. These issues should be raised in the public interest. However, Jodhpur MP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat did such a big Sanjeevani scam. People’s hard earned money of crores of rupees was lost. But Pilot Sahab did not utter a word on it,” he added.

Bhakar Ram said, “Pilot never pointed a finger at the Sanjeevani scam. Never talked about this scam in any public forum. Never wrote anything against it on any social media. The public wants to know why so?

He questioned the relationship between Sachin Pilot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and said that when he holds meetings at Bhankrota in Jaipur and talks against his own government, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praises him on the same day. What is the relationship between the two, it should be made public,” he demanded.

