Gehlot mentions corona, not floor test, to Guv for Assembly session

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS) Two days after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra sent a letter to the state government to seek reasons to call a special Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a fresh proposal to convene the session on July 31 but without mentioning a floor test.

Gehlot, in his letter, has sought to reply to the six points raised by the Governor, but the reason given for the Assembly session is coronavirus situation. There is no mention of his government seeking to test its majority on the floor of the House after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs.

The Governor had on Friday turned down an earlier proposal forwarded by the CM, saying that the letter did not mention any date or the reason for calling the special Assembly session.

The Congress, meanwhile, has launched a countrywide protest against the BJP and to highlight the growing confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the Rajasthan government.

The party is running a #SpeakUpForDemocracy campaign on Sunday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that party workers will also demonstrate in front of the Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday as part of their protests against the political developments in Rajasthan.

